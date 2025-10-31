Charlotte Cross Country Team Hosts American Conference Cross Country Championships

The Charlotte 49ers cross country team is set to host the American Conference Cross Country Championships for the first time on Saturday, Nov. 1, with the Niners welcoming the rest of the league to Frank Liske Park in Concord, N.C. The men are set to take the course for an 8K race at 9:15 AM and the women will follow at 10:00 AM, running a 6K.

AMERICAN CROSS COUNTRY CHAMPIONSHIPS PREVIEW

This is the second race that Charlotte will run at Frank Liske Park this season after opening the year with the Charlotte Opener back on Aug. 29. The season opener saw Charlotte’s men take down a nationally-ranked UNC side, while the women were edged by a just a point by the ranked Tar Heels. The Green and White will be hoping once again to mix it up with nationally-ranked competition on Saturday, with the American currently led by a Tulane team that ranks 18th (men) and 29th (women) in the country. A Tulsa squad where the men are receiving national votes will also pose a solid challenge for Charlotte.

This is the first time Charlotte has hosted the American Cross Country Championships, having last hosted back in 2021 for C-USA at Frank Liske Park. The Niners are coming off of a 2024 season that saw the women finish fourth and the men fifth in Wichita, Kansas at the last set of American Championships, but do have a favorable in-state history; 2023’s American Conference Championships, held in Greenville, N.C., saw both the men and women earn second place while the men also produced an individual winner.

RESULTS AND ALL-CONFERENCE: HOW IT WORKS

The top finisher in each race will be recognized by the American as the individual champion.

The Top-15 finishers in each race will earn All-Conference Honors.

The highest-finishing true freshman in each race will be crowned as the Freshman of the Year.

The Top-five freshmen in each race will be named to the All-Freshman team; this is the first year that the American is adding this honor.

The American Conference Runners of the Year will be announced following the NCAA Championships on Nov. 22.

LIVE RESULTS AND BROADCASTING

Both races will be aired live on ESPN+ and can be viewed via this link: https://clt49e.rs/2025_AC_XC_ESPNPlus

Live Timing and Results can be found via this link: https://clt49e.rs/2025AC_XC_Livestats

