Central Piedmont’s Center for Global Engagement Invites Students To WACC Speaker Luncheons
Fall 2025 WACC Luncheon Series — Free Seats Available.
What’s happening: The Center for Global Engagement invites Central Piedmont students and employees to attend the World Affairs Council (WACC) Speaker Series Luncheons — for free!
Most events will be held at Hilton Charlotte Uptown (note: parking not validated)
Only 8 seats per event — registration through the Center for Global Engagement is required!
Tue., Aug. 26
“Scout – Teleporting an American Auto Icon into the Future”
Oliver Wollinsky, Chief Production Officer, Scout Motors
11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
Hilton Charlotte Uptown
Thu., Sep. 4
Standing in for HRH Princess Reema bint Bandar Al Saud
Fahad Nazer, Spokesperson, Embassy of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
Hilton Charlotte Uptown
Thu., Oct. 30
“The Wagner Group and Russia’s Collapse into Mercenary Chaos”
Candace Rondeaux, Author of Putin’s Sledgehammer
11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
Hilton Charlotte Uptown
Tue., Nov. 4
“Should I Stay or Should I Go? Business Challenges in China in Times of Populism”
Jörg Wuttke, Partner, DGA Group
11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
Hilton Charlotte Uptown
Thu., Nov. 6
H.E. Urban Ahlin, Ambassador of Sweden to the U.S.
11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
Location TBD
How to Register:
Register through the Center for Global Engagement
Watch for a confirmation email from global.learning@cpcc.edu
Confirm your seat ASAP to secure your spot!
Why it matters: These events offer an incredible chance to network with global leaders, explore pressing global issues, and gain real-world insight — all over lunch.