Fall 2025 WACC Luncheon Series — Free Seats Available.

What’s happening: The Center for Global Engagement invites Central Piedmont students and employees to attend the World Affairs Council (WACC) Speaker Series Luncheons — for free!

Most events will be held at Hilton Charlotte Uptown (note: parking not validated)

Only 8 seats per event — registration through the Center for Global Engagement is required!

Tue., Aug. 26

“Scout – Teleporting an American Auto Icon into the Future”

Oliver Wollinsky, Chief Production Officer, Scout Motors

11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Hilton Charlotte Uptown

Thu., Sep. 4

Standing in for HRH Princess Reema bint Bandar Al Saud

Fahad Nazer, Spokesperson, Embassy of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Hilton Charlotte Uptown

Thu., Oct. 30

“The Wagner Group and Russia’s Collapse into Mercenary Chaos”

Candace Rondeaux, Author of Putin’s Sledgehammer

11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Hilton Charlotte Uptown

Tue., Nov. 4

“Should I Stay or Should I Go? Business Challenges in China in Times of Populism”

Jörg Wuttke, Partner, DGA Group

11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Hilton Charlotte Uptown

Thu., Nov. 6

H.E. Urban Ahlin, Ambassador of Sweden to the U.S.

11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Location TBD

How to Register:

Register through the Center for Global Engagement

Watch for a confirmation email from global.learning@cpcc.edu

Confirm your seat ASAP to secure your spot!

Why it matters: These events offer an incredible chance to network with global leaders, explore pressing global issues, and gain real-world insight — all over lunch.

