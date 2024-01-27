Central Piedmont’s Ruth G. Shaw Center Helps Students Experience Success At An Elevated Level

The Ruth G. Shaw Center for Academic Success & Excellence welcomes you to the spring 2024 semester. We are excited to help you experience success at the highest level. Here are a few updates to assist you in navigating our unit for support.

Access to Academic Support – Access the ASC Academic Support platform and make appointments through Brightspace! Our updated ASC website provides simple & clear instructions on how to make appointments, access online virtual sessions, use Brainfuse, view the ASC calendar, and more.

Utilize Brainfuse. Each curriculum-enrolled student receives 200 minutes of time to use Brainfuse for after-hours and weekend academic support. Additional Faculty Tutors – There are additional faculty providing outside tutoring from class time at various campuses. Availability varies. Click here to view the list of those offering additional academic support this upcoming spring 2024 semester.

You can find step-by-step links and guides on how to use each part of the academic support platform.

Please contact our office for any additional assistance: (704) 330-6474 or asc@cpcc.edu.

