Central Piedmont Seeking Members For Social Media Student Ambassador Team

Central Piedmont Community College is looking for Social Media Student Ambassadors to join its squad.

Dive into campus life, create viral content, and let your imagination run wild. Whether you’re a camera pro or a storytelling genius, this gig showcases what makes Central Piedmont Community College buzz with energy.

Responsibilities:

Collaborate with the Social Media Manager to develop creative content and videos that showcase the student experience at Central Piedmont Community College.

Take an active role in shooting and editing content, ensuring visuals and engaging narratives.

Regularly interact with peers across campuses to gather diverse perspectives and experiences for content creation.

Run content ideas by the Social Media Manager, incorporating feedback and aligning with the college’s messaging and values.

Stay informed about social media trends and be proactive in identifying and creating new trends relevant to the college community.

Utilize various social media platforms to share real-life student experiences, promoting the unique aspects of Central Piedmont Community College.

Act as a liaison between students and the community, effectively communicating the offerings and opportunities available at the college.

Qualifications:

Currently enrolled as a student at Central Piedmont Community College.

Comfortable working on camera.

Strong passion for social media and creating engaging content.

Skillful in content creation, including video shooting and editing.

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.

Proactive in identifying and staying updated on social media trends.

Creative mindset with the ability to think outside the box.

Enthusiastic about sharing personal experiences to positively impact the college community.

This position provides an exciting opportunity for students to contribute to the college’s online presence and showcase the vibrant and diverse community at Central Piedmont Community College.

