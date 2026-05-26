Chancellor Sharon L. Gaber’s 2026 Message To Faculty And Staff

Dear Colleagues,

As the 2025-26 academic year winds down, I am struck by the sheer velocity of our progress. This was our first full year operating as a Carnegie R1 institution, and you didn’t just meet the standard; you set a new one.

UNC Charlotte is solving complex problems and creating unparalleled opportunities for our students. This year’s milestones are the evidence of that great work:

Our Reputation Surged: We solidified our position among the nation’s top public universities (No. 74) and we remain one of the fastest-rising institutions in the country.

Our Research Scaled: From energy to sports analytics, healthcare to artificial intelligence, construction to national defense, our research enterprise is thriving, demonstrating that “The Charlotte Difference” is our ability to innovate at scale.

Our Community Invested: Our For the Love of Charlotte fundraising campaign has raised 80% toward its $500 million goal, a testament to the belief our partners and friends have in our trajectory.

Next weekend, we will celebrate our Spring 2026 graduating class with the conferral of nearly 5,800 degrees and graduate certificates. Our newest Niner alumni will move on from here with a competitive advantage that only an R1 university in the heart of a world-class city can provide.

All of this is a direct result of your dedication.

Please take this summer to rest and recharge. Thank you for all you do to make UNC Charlotte an incredible university. Our best days are still ahead of us!

Go Niners!

Sharon L. Gaber, Chancellor