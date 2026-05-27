Charlotte Track Star Alinah Sarratt Added to NCAA Women’s 400H Field
The NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Track and Field and Cross Country Committee announced seeding changes to the 2026 NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Track and Field Championships East First Round due to medical scratches on Friday afternoon, following the release of the initial qualifiers on Thursday, May 21. Alinah Sarratt is now officially added to the field in the women’s 400H.
Sarratt, who is in her first season with the 49ers, enters the 400H group in Lexington, Kentucky as the 48th and final seed after the changes to the original field that had been announced by the NCAA. Her best time this season came at the Charlotte Invitational, where she clocked in at 58.89 to become the fourth woman in program history to race under a minute in the event.
Sarratt’s time ranks second in program history behind teammate Amaya Hopkins, who she will be running alongside at the East First Round next week after being seeded 30th. The 49ers are now up to five women who will be making the trip to Lexington to compete for spots at the NCAA Championship in Eugene, Oregon.
This is the first trip to the NCAA First Round for Sarratt, with the total number of Niners now up to 16 ahead of next week’s competition; the full set of competitors for Charlotte following today’s additions is below.
WOMEN’S QUALIFIERS
Kayla Davis-Edwards, Shot Put
Amaya Hopkins, 400H
Sarah Pullium, Discus and Hammer Throw
Chin-Loy Raymond, Shot Put
Alinah Sarratt, 400H
MEN’S QUALIFIERS
Tajauni Elliott, 4x400m (Alternate)
Zak Freeland, 1500m
Tal Hamel, 4x400m
James Harris, 200m
Chase Harrison, 4x400m
Gates Hinton, Discus
Jonathan Hopkins, Pole Vault
Junior Payton-Kimble, Discus and Shot Put
Jordan Polk-Webb, 4x400m
Michael Rice Jr., 4x400m
Jahnaul Ritzie, Discus and Shot Put
Information and tickets for the 2026 NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Track and Field Championships East First Round, which begins on Wednesday, May 27, can be found here.