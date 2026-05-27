Charlotte Track Star Alinah Sarratt Added to NCAA Women’s 400H Field

The NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Track and Field and Cross Country Committee announced seeding changes to the 2026 NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Track and Field Championships East First Round due to medical scratches on Friday afternoon, following the release of the initial qualifiers on Thursday, May 21. Alinah Sarratt is now officially added to the field in the women’s 400H.

Sarratt, who is in her first season with the 49ers, enters the 400H group in Lexington, Kentucky as the 48th and final seed after the changes to the original field that had been announced by the NCAA. Her best time this season came at the Charlotte Invitational, where she clocked in at 58.89 to become the fourth woman in program history to race under a minute in the event.

Sarratt’s time ranks second in program history behind teammate Amaya Hopkins , who she will be running alongside at the East First Round next week after being seeded 30th. The 49ers are now up to five women who will be making the trip to Lexington to compete for spots at the NCAA Championship in Eugene, Oregon.

This is the first trip to the NCAA First Round for Sarratt, with the total number of Niners now up to 16 ahead of next week’s competition; the full set of competitors for Charlotte following today’s additions is below.

WOMEN’S QUALIFIERS

Kayla Davis-Edwards , Shot Put

Amaya Hopkins , 400H

Sarah Pullium , Discus and Hammer Throw

Chin-Loy Raymond , Shot Put

Alinah Sarratt , 400H

MEN’S QUALIFIERS

Tajauni Elliott , 4x400m (Alternate)

Zak Freeland , 1500m

Tal Hamel , 4x400m

James Harris , 200m

Chase Harrison , 4x400m

Gates Hinton , Discus

Jonathan Hopkins , Pole Vault

Junior Payton-Kimble , Discus and Shot Put

Jordan Polk-Webb , 4x400m

Michael Rice Jr. , 4x400m

Jahnaul Ritzie , Discus and Shot Put

Information and tickets for the 2026 NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Track and Field Championships East First Round, which begins on Wednesday, May 27, can be found here.

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