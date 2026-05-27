Queens University Student Athletes Set New Standard Of Excellence With Department GPA Record
Queens University of Charlotte student-athletes continued to elevate their work in the classroom this academic year as the department recorded above a 3.0 grade point average for the 15th consecutive year. The 3.46 department GPA surpassed the previous record, which was matched last year. This spring, the Royals turned in a 3.45 GPA, the second-highest GPA in a single semester since the transition to Division 1 in 2022.
“Our student-athletes continue to raise the standard for excellence, and setting a new department record in the classroom is an incredible achievement,” said Queens Director of Athletics Cherie Swarthout. “This accomplishment reflects the dedication of our student-athletes, coaches, faculty, and academic success team, and their collective commitment to pursuing excellence in every area. We are grateful for the faculty who challenge, support, and invest in our student-athletes each day, helping create an environment where success in the classroom and competition can thrive. We are proud of how our student-athletes continue to elevate expectations and represent Queens with pride.”
In total, 390 student-athletes held a cumulative GPA of 3.3 or higher and were named to the Royals Athletic Directors Honor Roll. Additionally, 176 student-athletes achieved the Athletic Gold Standard for earning a 3.7 GPA or higher for the academic year. The Athletic Royal Society is exclusive to the Royals, who recorded a perfect 4.0 GPA, and 64 student-athletes earned that recognition this year.
Across all programs, the Queens NCAA women’s triathlon team turned in the highest spring GPA with a 3.84 mark. The women’s volleyball and women’s golf programs were closely behind with impressive 3.76 GPAs. The men’s golf program posted the most improved academic performance across all teams with a 3.65 GPA.
Individually, Queens men’s soccer standout Cole Pumpian became the first player in program history, and the third Queens student-athlete in Division 1 to land ASUN Scholar-Athlete of the Year praise. Pumpian held a 4.0 GPA as an engineering physics major and tied for the team lead with six points. Women’s triathlon standout Beth Cook garnered CTCA Scholar All-American honors after finishing inside the top 21 at the National Championships and maintaining at least a 3.5 GPA.
In their fourth season at the Division 1 level, the Royals continued to rise with 20 programs making a postseason appearance. The Royals men’s basketball team captured the ASUN Tournament title and made an appearance in the NCAA Tournament. The Queens men’s swimming team captured a share of the ASUN Championship title and went on to win the 2026 National Invitational Championship. The NCAA women’s triathlon team defeated Arizona State to claim its fourth straight East Region Championship title before turning in a fourth-place finish at the NCAA D1 National Championship. The club triathlon squad secured its sixth straight Collegiate Club National Championship, and the men’s rugby program made it to its second straight National College Rugby D1 Championship game.
Be sure to follow Queens Athletics on all social media platforms by searching @QueensAthletics for news and updates surrounding the Royals.
2025-26 Athletic Royal Society
Dance
Jacey Duncan
Ashley Grace Ogle
Jacqueline Perez
Field Hockey
Sabrina Balent
Hensley Miller
Jarmilla Richter
Sarah Trask
Baseball
John Joseph
Matthew Kenney
Men’s Cross Country
Dennis Devine
Men’s Lacrosse
Hudson Karasek
Nicholas West
Men’s Rugby
Conner Sandberg
Men’s Soccer
Michel Feldmann
Nicholas LaFazia
Brock Lucena
Men’s Swimming
Juan Gonzalez
Matthew LaBianco
Pablo Ortega Navarro
Milan Samoczi
Matheus Teixeira Przewalla
Jackson Vineyard
Men’s Tennis
Alexander Morris
Men’s Track and Field
Jakob Nutzel
Men’s Triathlon
Benjamin Capozzi
Softball
Quinn Thompson
Women’s Cross Country
Beatty Grace Hite
Simone Mouras
Women’s Lacrosse
Caroline Ashworth
Kayleen Favreau
Gianna Feldmann
Ruby Gilbreth
Devan Maready
Melaina Springer
Women’s Rugby
Charlotte Brandt
Evelyn Brown
Kira Gordy
Olivia Heizer
Freya Vitali-Baker
Women’s Soccer
Ella Glover
Morgan Kaiser
Addison Mello
Avery Miller
Hailey Pereira
Sejla Podzic
Women’s Swimming
Annie Choate
Jacey Cotchery
Annika Huber
Sabina Kupcova
Elizabeth Livesay
Daryna Maznytska
Sophia Pfannstiel
Elizabeth Porter
Mary Shanahan
Chloe Williams
Women’s Track and Field
Eve Hare
Regina Michel Camacho
Emily Skaar
Women’s Club Triathlon
Clare Anne Dasso
Renae Tadrowski
Women’s Triathlon
Laura Marioni
Women’s Volleyball
Callie DeSchryver
Mia McMillen
Ella Porter