Queens University Student Athletes Set New Standard Of Excellence With Department GPA Record

Queens University of Charlotte student-athletes continued to elevate their work in the classroom this academic year as the department recorded above a 3.0 grade point average for the 15th consecutive year. The 3.46 department GPA surpassed the previous record, which was matched last year. This spring, the Royals turned in a 3.45 GPA, the second-highest GPA in a single semester since the transition to Division 1 in 2022.



“Our student-athletes continue to raise the standard for excellence, and setting a new department record in the classroom is an incredible achievement,” said Queens Director of Athletics Cherie Swarthout . “This accomplishment reflects the dedication of our student-athletes, coaches, faculty, and academic success team, and their collective commitment to pursuing excellence in every area. We are grateful for the faculty who challenge, support, and invest in our student-athletes each day, helping create an environment where success in the classroom and competition can thrive. We are proud of how our student-athletes continue to elevate expectations and represent Queens with pride.”



In total, 390 student-athletes held a cumulative GPA of 3.3 or higher and were named to the Royals Athletic Directors Honor Roll. Additionally, 176 student-athletes achieved the Athletic Gold Standard for earning a 3.7 GPA or higher for the academic year. The Athletic Royal Society is exclusive to the Royals, who recorded a perfect 4.0 GPA, and 64 student-athletes earned that recognition this year.



Across all programs, the Queens NCAA women’s triathlon team turned in the highest spring GPA with a 3.84 mark. The women’s volleyball and women’s golf programs were closely behind with impressive 3.76 GPAs. The men’s golf program posted the most improved academic performance across all teams with a 3.65 GPA.



Individually, Queens men’s soccer standout Cole Pumpian became the first player in program history, and the third Queens student-athlete in Division 1 to land ASUN Scholar-Athlete of the Year praise. Pumpian held a 4.0 GPA as an engineering physics major and tied for the team lead with six points. Women’s triathlon standout Beth Cook garnered CTCA Scholar All-American honors after finishing inside the top 21 at the National Championships and maintaining at least a 3.5 GPA.



In their fourth season at the Division 1 level, the Royals continued to rise with 20 programs making a postseason appearance. The Royals men’s basketball team captured the ASUN Tournament title and made an appearance in the NCAA Tournament. The Queens men’s swimming team captured a share of the ASUN Championship title and went on to win the 2026 National Invitational Championship. The NCAA women’s triathlon team defeated Arizona State to claim its fourth straight East Region Championship title before turning in a fourth-place finish at the NCAA D1 National Championship. The club triathlon squad secured its sixth straight Collegiate Club National Championship, and the men’s rugby program made it to its second straight National College Rugby D1 Championship game.



Be sure to follow Queens Athletics on all social media platforms by searching @QueensAthletics for news and updates surrounding the Royals.



2025-26 Athletic Royal Society



Dance

Jacey Duncan

Ashley Grace Ogle

Jacqueline Perez



Field Hockey

Sabrina Balent

Hensley Miller

Jarmilla Richter

Sarah Trask



Baseball

John Joseph

Matthew Kenney



Men’s Cross Country

Dennis Devine



Men’s Lacrosse

Hudson Karasek

Nicholas West



Men’s Rugby

Conner Sandberg



Men’s Soccer

Michel Feldmann

Nicholas LaFazia

Brock Lucena



Men’s Swimming

Juan Gonzalez

Matthew LaBianco

Pablo Ortega Navarro

Milan Samoczi

Matheus Teixeira Przewalla

Jackson Vineyard



Men’s Tennis

Alexander Morris



Men’s Track and Field

Jakob Nutzel



Men’s Triathlon

Benjamin Capozzi



Softball

Quinn Thompson



Women’s Cross Country

Beatty Grace Hite

Simone Mouras



Women’s Lacrosse

Caroline Ashworth

Kayleen Favreau

Gianna Feldmann

Ruby Gilbreth

Devan Maready

Melaina Springer



Women’s Rugby

Charlotte Brandt

Evelyn Brown

Kira Gordy

Olivia Heizer

Freya Vitali-Baker



Women’s Soccer

Ella Glover

Morgan Kaiser

Addison Mello

Avery Miller

Hailey Pereira

Sejla Podzic



Women’s Swimming

Annie Choate

Jacey Cotchery

Annika Huber

Sabina Kupcova

Elizabeth Livesay

Daryna Maznytska

Sophia Pfannstiel

Elizabeth Porter

Mary Shanahan

Chloe Williams



Women’s Track and Field

Eve Hare

Regina Michel Camacho

Emily Skaar



Women’s Club Triathlon

Clare Anne Dasso

Renae Tadrowski



Women’s Triathlon

Laura Marioni



Women’s Volleyball

Callie DeSchryver

Mia McMillen

Ella Porter

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