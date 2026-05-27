Central Piedmont Strengthens North Carolina’s Electrical Workforce With $250,000 Careers Electric™ Grant

Grant aims to grow Electrical Systems Technology enrollment by 20%

Central Piedmont is one of 10 community colleges statewide that received the grant

Central Piedmont Community College has been awarded a $250,000 Careers Electric™ grant, positioning the college to strengthen the state’s electrical and electrification workforce.

Central Piedmont is honored to be one of only 10 community colleges in the state to receive the grant, highlighting the college’s strong track record in electrical training.

Supported by the Siemens Foundation and the North Carolina Community College System Foundation, the grant will enable Central Piedmont to expand enrollment capacity in its Electrical Systems Technology program by at least 20% by October 2028.

The investment fuels immediate capacity at the Levine Campus – upgrading lab infrastructure, adding critical equipment, including appliances, a water heater and other supplies, and hiring additional faculty – all to drive student recruitment and deliver hands-on training aligned with industry needs.

The grant represents a strategic investment at a pivotal moment. As the Charlotte-Mecklenburg region accelerates, demand for skilled electrical talent is surging across both traditional and emerging industries – and Central Piedmont is continuing to scale to meet the need.

“Central Piedmont’s skilled trades programs power the people who power our economy,” said Dr. Heather Hill, Central Piedmont’s provost and chief academic officer. “Being selected for the Careers Electric™ Training Network allows us to expand access to electrical training that leads directly to stable, well‑paying careers, while helping employers fill urgent talent gaps.”

Central Piedmont is doubling down on career and technical education to ensure a strong pipeline of professionals in skilled trades including welding, heating and air conditioning, plumbing, lineworker training, construction management and electrical systems.

More than 1,300 students enrolled in the college’s HVAC, Electrical Systems Technology, and Construction Management programs from fall 2025 through spring 2026, with enrollment continuing to grow. The Careers Electric™ grant strengthens that momentum by targeting one of the region’s most critical workforce needs: electrical and electrification expertise across traditional and emerging industries.

The initiative aims to prepare 25,000 North Carolinians over the next decade for essential roles in the state’s workforce.

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