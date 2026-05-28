Summary Of May 2026 Reports Shared With The UNC System Board Of Governors

By CHRISTY JACKSON

The UNC System Board of Governors (BOG) convened in regular session on May 21, 2026. Below is a summary of the reports shared with the board and actions taken by the board.

Note: Any business conducted by the Board of Governors in closed session is not included in this summary.

Committee on Budget and Finance

Budget and planning updates: The committee received updates on the Short Session State Budget, reviewed the FY25 Composite Financial Index and new Financial Health Framework and discussed findings from the 2024 Facilities Inventory and Space Utilization Study.

Associated entity approved: Members approved the establishment of a for-profit associated entity for the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Capital projects authorized: The committee approved one new capital project totaling $1 million and two increased project authorizations totaling $2.3 million. This included a new capital project for parking deck restorations and additional authorization for Friday classroom renovations for UNC Charlotte.



Committee on Educational Planning, Policies, and Programs

Leadership transitions recognized: The committee recognized outgoing Faculty Assembly Chair Wade Maki, UNC Greensboro, and welcomed incoming ASG President Rushil Sachania, ECU, to his first meeting as the student member of the Board of Governors for 2026-27.

Behavioral health and athletics updates: Members received updates on the 2026 UNC Behavioral Health Convening and the 2025 UNC System Athletics Report.

Workforce alignment discussions continue: The committee continued discussions on the UNC System Workforce Alignment Report, including findings, institutional response and next steps as the System evaluates academic offerings against student demand, workforce needs and long-term state priorities.

Academic and institutional actions approved: Through the consent agenda, the Board approved a resolution authorizing UNC Wilmington to explore planning related to regional health care needs and a potential medical school. Additionally, the committee also reviewed seven new academic programs, 15 program discontinuations, four licensure actions and authorization for the UNC System to pursue membership with the Commission for Public Higher Education Board of Directors.

AI readiness highlighted: The committee received a presentation on the UNC System AI Foundational Skills and Literacy Initiative and efforts to prepare students, faculty and institutions for opportunities and responsibilities related to artificial intelligence.

Committee on University Personnel

Personnel and tenure reports reviewed: The committee received reports on delegated faculty tenure conferrals, including 15 approvals across three institutions, and reviewed annual data on System Office HR actions, hiring, separations, salary changes and leadership appointments.

Committee on University Governance

Trustee appointment approved: The committee approved a nomination for Dr. Kristin Baker to fill a partial-term vacancy on the UNC Chapel Hill Board of Trustees through June 30, 2027.

Committee on Audit, Risk Management, and Compliance

Risk and audit progress reviewed: The committee received updates on UNC System Office internal audit plans, enterprise risk management efforts and first-year progress of the Emergency Communications Council.

Committee on Strategic Initiatives

Demographic and strategic planning trends discussed: Members received presentations on North Carolina demographic trends, student achievement efforts and early planning for the next phase of the UNC System strategic plan, “Higher Expectations,” including development of future planning metrics.

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