June 20, 2026

4:00 PM-6:30 PM

Hauser Alumni Pavilion

8931 Cameron Boulevard

Charlotte, NC 28262

Celebrate camaraderie, culture, and community at the 4th Annual Juneteenth Block Party hosted by the UNC Charlotte Black Alumni Chapter.

This free family-friendly event brings together all alumni, students, faculty, staff, friends, and guests for an afternoon of fun.

This year’s event features a live DJ, delicious food from local food trucks, fun activities, and a chance to connect with Niner Nation.

Whether you’re reuniting with classmates or making new memories, this is a Block Party you don’t want to miss! All are welcome. Celebrate Niner Style.

All attendees 21 and over will be asked to present their government IDs at check-in. Those 21+ will receive a wristband and up to two (2) drink tickets for bar access.

MORE >>>