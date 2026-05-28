Charlotte Basketball Coach Wes Miller Brings On Seasoned Recruiting Coordinator Dalmar Ali

Charlotte Men’s Basketball coach Wes Miller announced Wednesday that Dalmar Ali has been named recruiting coordinator on his inaugural staff with the 49ers.

He joins Marcus Paige, Claude Pardue, Brian Boyle, and Trent Brown on the staff alongside Associate Head Coach Chad Dollar.

Ali arrives in Charlotte following a successful stint at Long Island University. He initially served as Director of Basketball Operations during the 2023-24 season before being promoted to assistant coach ahead of the 2024-25 campaign.

During his time with the Sharks, Ali helped guide the program to one of the most successful seasons in the Sharks’ era under head coach Rod Strickland. LIU captured both the Northeast Conference regular-season and tournament championships while earning its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2018.

Ali played a key role in recruiting and developing Canadian talent within the program.

Before LIU, Ali served as a graduate assistant at Florida State University under Hall of Fame head coach Leonard Hamilton. During his tenure with the Seminoles, he assisted with scouting and player development while overseeing player performance data, training records, game analytics and equipment operations.

Before Florida State, Ali spent the 2020-21 season as an assistant coach at Tallahassee Community College, where the Eagles posted a 19-3 record and captured a Panhandle Conference championship. Six student-athletes from that roster went on to earn NCAA Division I opportunities.

In addition to his collegiate coaching experience, Ali serves as head coach of the Somali Men’s National Team.

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