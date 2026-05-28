Central Piedmont Awards An Honorary Degree To Celebrated Chef Sam Hart

Central Piedmont Community College awarded an honorary degree to acclaimed chef and restaurateur Sam Hart during the college’s Spring Commencement on May 14 at Bojangles Coliseum, celebrating Hart’s leadership in the culinary arts and deep commitment to community impact.

Hart, executive chef and owner of counter‑, is a Charlotte native whose career reflects a nontraditional but purpose‑driven path to national recognition. After working in advertising, Hart made a pivotal decision to pursue a passion for cooking, returning home to enroll at Central Piedmont. In 2017 and 2018, Hart earned two culinary arts certificates from the college, choosing an accessible, community‑focused education as the foundation for a future in fine dining.

While a student, Hart gained hands‑on experience in several of Charlotte’s most respected kitchens before advancing their training in Chicago. There, Hart worked at world‑renowned restaurants, including the three‑Michelin‑starred Alinea, and later explored Japanese cuisine as a sashimi chef — experiences that would shape a distinctive culinary voice.

In 2019, Hart returned to Charlotte with a clear vision: to create a dining experience that both challenged convention and lifted others along the way. That vision became counter‑, an intimate, full‑sensory restaurant designed as an incubator for emerging chefs. Under Hart’s leadership, counter‑ has earned international acclaim, including recognition as a James Beard Award finalist for Best Chef: Southeast, as well as a MICHELIN Star and MICHELIN Green Star, honoring excellence and sustainability.

Beyond accolades, Hart is known for supporting local suppliers and reinvesting in the Charlotte community.

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