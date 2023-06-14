Charlotte 49er Named To ABCA/Rawlings All-Atlantic Region First Team

Charlotte 49ers baseball outfielder Cam Fisher was named to the ABCA/Rawlings All-Atlantic Region First Team, the organization announced Tuesday morning (June 13).



A First Team All-Conference USA selection and Russell D. Anderson C-USA Tournament MVP, Fisher led Charlotte in virtually every offensive category this season, slashing .348/.507/.813 while having 78 hits, 14 doubles, 30 home runs, 64 walks, and 66 RBIs. His 30 home runs are a school record and tied the C-USA single-season record and his 64 free passes to first matched a program record as well. His slugging percentage is the second-best any Niner has ever had in a season and his 182 total bases rank third. He’s also in CLT’s top five for on base percentage and runs scored (72) this season while his RBI total is the eighth-most any member of the Green and White has had in one season.



“Our coaching staff could not be more proud of Cam,” head coach Robert Woodard said of his outfielder. “He has done everything the right way and has put the program first since he arrived. It’s fitting that such a talented and selfless player receives so many individual accomplishments. It’s a credit to him and his family. I truly believe that if Cam is drafted this summer where he deserves to be and begins his professional career, we will be able to say that Cam Fisher is not only one of the best student-athletes to play baseball here at Charlotte, but he is one of the greatest student-athletes, period. He has had that kind of impact here in his time with us in Charlotte.”

