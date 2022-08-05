Charlotte 49er Representing USA At U20 World Championships

Charlotte 49ers rising sophomore javelin thrower Elizabeth Bailey has been selected to represent the United States at the U20 World Championships to be held at Pascual Guerrero Olympic Stadium in Cali, Colombia, August 1-6.

“We are very excited to see how Lizzie does in her first international competition for Team USA,” said 49ers throws coach Candace Fuller. “She has trained very hard for this meet and Niner Nation is cheering her on! As her coach I could not be more proud!”

MORE …