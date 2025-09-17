Charlotte Alumna Kerra Johnson Provides Families Personalized Academic Support

Kerra Johnson graduated with honors from UNC Charlotte in 2004 as a North Carolina Teaching Fellow, earning her degree in elementary education. A lifelong educator, Johnson taught at both the elementary and middle school levels and has tutored students of all ages for nearly 25 years. Beyond the classroom, she also mentored middle and high school athletes as a volleyball and basketball coach, combining her love for teaching with her commitment to student growth and leadership.

Passionate about helping children and families, Kerra Johnson founded Beam Tutoring, a Charlotte-based company that has provided hundreds of families with personalized academic support. At Beam, the focus is on meeting each child’s unique needs—whether that means tackling challenging homework, preparing for a big test, or developing long-term academic confidence. Johnson and her team work closely with families to craft individualized plans, pair students with the right tutors, and ensure consistent communication.

Johnson is especially proud that many of her tutors are current students from UNC Charlotte’s Teaching Fellows and Education programs. Reflecting on her own start as a tutor during her undergraduate years, she values the opportunity to provide today’s education majors with meaningful, hands-on experiences in the field.

“The foundation that Cato College of Education provided me is something I will forever be thankful for,” Johnson shared. “I am grateful to remain connected and look forward to partnering with UNC Charlotte for many more years to come.”

