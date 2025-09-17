Career Coach Elona Ellis Is Someone Who Believes In Charlotte Students

Most college students want a straight path from school to their dream job. But often, career development doesn’t work that way. Elona Ellis, an assistant director for the Peer Professionals Program and career coach for the technology, data and analytics career community at UNC Charlotte’s Career Center, knows this well. It’s what makes her so effective in her job.

Ellis graduated from North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University in 2009, amid the recession, and faced challenges securing a job in her field of study due to limited internship experience.

“After graduation, I didn’t immediately land a job in my field and that experience shapes how I support students today,” Ellis said. “When students feel discouraged about working outside their major or landing a job, I remind them ‘I’ve been there too. This is just the beginning and your path is still unfolding.’”

Ellis has dedicated more than a decade to higher education, beginning at her alma mater before joining UNC Charlotte in 2014. In 2022, she earned a master’s degree in educational leadership from Charlotte and soon after, a role in the Career Center sparked something deeper.

“When I first saw the career coach position, I questioned what I could possibly offer,” Ellis admitted. “But, I realized that the very mistakes and challenges I once felt embarrassed by are exactly what allow me to authentically connect with students now.”

Ellis describes her work in the Career Center as living out her purpose. Her own journey marked by resilience and faith fuels her ability to sit with students in vulnerable moments. She understands their anxieties about their futures and job market. She shows them that setbacks do not define them but can instead shape a meaningful, successful career journey.

Most rewarding moment

Ellis recalled a story that still brings her to tears. One of her students had been balancing schoolwork with administrative jobs and family responsibilities but lacked direct experience in the tech field. Together, Ellis and the student spent more than a year strategizing how to connect with employers and gain a foothold in the industry.

“There were times when she was frustrated and discouraged,” Ellis said. “She even told me that if she couldn’t find a full-time role, she would have to move back home after graduation. But I refused to let her give up.”

One day, the student scheduled an appointment not for coaching, but to share the good news. She had just landed a full-time role with Lowe’s, which is headquartered in Charlotte and is a University partner. She thanked Ellis for pushing her even when she wanted to quit.

“Moments like this remind me why this work matters,” Ellis said. “Every student has potential, and sometimes they just need someone to believe in them until they can fully believe in themselves.”

The Career Center’s Peer-to-Peer Program Shines

In addition to providing one-on-one coaching for students in the technology, data and analytics career community, Ellis leads a team of 12 student peer professionals, part of the University Professional Internship Program. This team reviews resumes, LinkedIn profiles and cover letters. They also lead presentations, including “How to Use AI and How to Get Internships,” and assist with tabling opportunities with peer groups on campus, serving as “career” ambassadors.

The program supplements the Career Center’s efforts to connect students to job opportunities. The Career Center invites employers to campus and receives feedback on internships, co-ops and other experiential learning opportunities for students. At the same time, peer pros provide students with insights from their own internship experiences.

“Our mission is to prepare students and connect them to employers,” Ellis explained. “Our work, combined with the efforts of the peer professionals, give students a well-rounded view of how to prepare and succeed.”

During the 2024–2025 academic year, the peer professionals team supported 8,361 drop-in meetings, helping students gain confidence to succeed in their career journeys.

Ellis urges all students — especially the peer professional cohort — to be proactive about their career journeys by seeking out internships, networking opportunities and participating in career events.

“Every experience, whether it’s an internship, academic project or a campus role, adds to your story and builds confidence,” Ellis said. “The earlier you start, the stronger your foundation will be. These experiences not only prepare you for the job market but open doors to unlimited opportunities.”

If you’re looking to start your internship or job search, visit the Career Center website for a listing of over 500 events, activate a Hire-A-Niner profile and set up an appointment with a career coach.

