Wednesday, September 17, 2025
Scholarship For Legal/Law Studies Available For Central Piedmont Students

Students interested in law or legal studies can now apply for a $1,000 scholarship from HKM Employment Attorneys LLP. The firm is supporting future legal professionals across the Charlotte region — and that includes students at Central Piedmont.

Why it matters: Legal careers are built on strong academic foundations — and this scholarship helps lift some of the financial weight.

The details:

  • Eligibility: Open to students in pre-law, paralegal, or J.D. programs
  • Must be enrolled at a campus within 60 miles of Charlotte, NC
  • Minimum 3.0 GPA
  • Deadline: Fri., Dec. 12, 2025
  • Essay prompt: “How I will use my legal education to serve my community.”

How to apply:
Students can find full details and submit their applications at: hkm.com/charlotte

