Charlotte’s Popular International Festival Celebrates On Sept. 27

UNC Charlotte’s International Festival, the University’s longest-running cultural event, is set for 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 27, in and around the Barnhardt Student Activity Center. Admission and parking are free.



“The International Festival is a celebration of the broad international flavor of UNC Charlotte and the greater Charlotte area,” said Joe Hoff, director of the Office of Global Education and Engagement. “It is an excellent opportunity for people to come together to experience cultural traditions and foods from around the world.”



The festival features booths arranged in colorful marketplace style representing the cultures of more than 45 nations. The booths are staffed by UNC Charlotte students and members of the Charlotte area community and feature art, crafts and costumes from participating countries. Many booths also offer international food for sale.

In addition to music and dance representing a variety of nations throughout the day, the festival will highlight international games for attendees of all ages, and there will be a giant 30-foot inflatable earth balloon displayed.



The UNC Charlotte Women’s Chorus will perform with students from Tohoku University, one of the University’s international partners, at 1 p.m. in Halton Arena, followed by the Parade of Nations, which features participants wearing traditional dress, at 2 p.m.



A full schedule of events for the day is available on the International Festival website.



Since 2024, the International Festival is part of the Charlotte International Arts Festival as a cultural partner.

First held in 1975, the International Festival continues to recognize the Charlotte region’s growing cultural richness. Attendance at the International Festival in previous years has topped 20,000.

The UNC Charlotte Office of International Programs coordinates the International Festival with support from several campus and community partners including Chartwells College and University Dining Services, Cone University Center, Barnhardt Student Activity Center, the Division of Business Affairs, Student Involvement and Student Organizations and University Recreation.

