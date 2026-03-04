Charlotte Alumna Laura Lucas Hopes To Humanize Living Spaces With “The Walls Have Ears” Exhibit

By AUSHJA COTTEN

Alumna Laura Lucas ’23 spent much of her childhood in Hong Kong. She lived for more than 11 years in that international, subtropical “concrete jungle” before moving to Waxhaw, North Carolina, which she describes as having a “suburban, small-town vibe.” She credits these contrasting environments for shaping her interest in exploring “in-between and liminal spaces.”

Just over two years ago, Lucas received a Bachelor of Fine Art in Art with a concentration in painting and a minor in art history from UNC Charlotte. Now her solo exhibition, “The Walls Have Ears,” is on view in the Rowe Arts Side Gallery through March 20. In a series of 17 paintings she continues her focus on liminal spaces and interior roomscapes.

“The Walls Have Ears” exhibition showcases works from Lucas’s time as an undergraduate as well as pieces created postgraduation. In an artist statement, she described her vision behind the exhibition to be reminiscent of film noir stills.

“In my work I emphasize the ‘in-between’ moments that often feature in film noir pieces as narrative and aesthetic devices. These films’ ability to create intense feelings of suspense, aided by their use of dramatic lighting, has been an important source of inspiration for me.”

Lucas said she is also hoping to “humanize” living spaces, such as living rooms, kitchens and bedrooms, while also experimenting with techniques in dry brushing and composition.

One of her favorite pieces in the show is “Sleepless,” which depicts her experience with insomnia. The painting shows an empty bedroom with two male figures dressed in suits, staring at the bed.

“I wanted to capture that feeling that I was always thinking about how I wasn’t sleeping, so I wanted to create this feeling of surveillance in what’s supposed to be a cozy bedroom space…which also ties into the exhibition title, ‘The Walls Have Ears,’” Lucas said. “This feeling of not being alone in a space. Kind of humanizing these spaces, so it’s like they’re alive, almost.”

Several of the paintings are self-portraits. Sometimes Lucas appears as a reflection in a mirror and sometimes she is fully present, like in “Fade to White” in which she is standing in her apartment kitchen.

“I kind of wanted to play on the cinematic term – like there’s fade to black and then fade to white, which is more ambiguous. It’s less of a clear ending, so a transition, but also like a death and rebirth, like a rebirth of myself.”

Reflecting on her time at UNC Charlotte, Lucas said she found her inspiration both inside and outside of the art studios. She noted that taking anthropology courses shaped her perspective on how people interact with their environments.

“I was very fortunate enough to work with amazing faculty during my time at UNC Charlotte,” she said and highlighted the impact of Associate Professor of Art Andrew Leventis, who helped expand her love for art and growth in her knowledge of painting. “He was, and still is, very instrumental in my practice, while also guiding me because I had an artistic style that I was building at UNC Charlotte.”

Director of Galleries Adam Justice said that he believes the galleries in Rowe Arts should not only host regional and national artists but should also be “launching pads for UNC Charlotte alumni who are in the early stages of blazing their own creative trails.”

“Although Laura Lucas just recently earned her BFA, her creative energy has only become more robust in her home studio,” he added. “Her pursuits as a budding professional artist should be celebrated. Hosting an exhibition of Laura’s works is the perfect example of how we can continue to support and expand the professional development of our deserving alumni.”

When not in her painting studio, Lucas teaches art at Hands Create Fine Arts Studio in Charlotte. She was recently accepted into graduate school at SUNY Purchase in New York.

Lucas will visit Rowe on March 4 for the combined reception for “The Walls Have Ears” and the 58th Annual Juried Student Exhibition.

