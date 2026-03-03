Wednesday, March 4, 2026
Latest:
Collegiate Standard
ArtsCentral Piedmont Community College

The Charlotte Youth Ballet Presents “Coppélia” At Central Piedmont Mar. 7 & 8

CStandard

Dale F. Halton Theater

  •  From 7 Mar 2026
  •  11:00 am

Featuring student dancers from studios across the Charlotte area, the Charlotte Youth Ballet is partnering with a blend of international and regional professional dancers. This production is a delightful tale of a budding romance between two villagers, Frantz and Swanilda, alongside the curious workings of their eccentric neighbor Dr. Coppélius, a mad inventor who has taken to creating life-like dolls. Infatuated at the sight of the inventor’s new doll, “Coppélia”, Frantz sneaks into Dr. Coppélius’ doll workshop, and mayhem ensues. At a family friendly price, this classic will delight and astound audiences of all ages.

SHOW TIMES

  •  7 Mar 2026
  •  11:00 am
  •  7 Mar 2026
  •  4:00 pm
  •  8 Mar 2026
  •  2:30 pm

MORE >>>