The Charlotte Youth Ballet Presents “Coppélia” At Central Piedmont Mar. 7 & 8
Dale F. Halton Theater
- From 7 Mar 2026
- 11:00 am
Featuring student dancers from studios across the Charlotte area, the Charlotte Youth Ballet is partnering with a blend of international and regional professional dancers. This production is a delightful tale of a budding romance between two villagers, Frantz and Swanilda, alongside the curious workings of their eccentric neighbor Dr. Coppélius, a mad inventor who has taken to creating life-like dolls. Infatuated at the sight of the inventor’s new doll, “Coppélia”, Frantz sneaks into Dr. Coppélius’ doll workshop, and mayhem ensues. At a family friendly price, this classic will delight and astound audiences of all ages.
SHOW TIMES
- 7 Mar 2026
- 11:00 am
- 7 Mar 2026
- 4:00 pm
- 8 Mar 2026
- 2:30 pm