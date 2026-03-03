Wednesday, March 4, 2026
Latest:
Collegiate Standard
Central Piedmont Community CollegeNews

What’s Special On The Menu At Central Piedmont In March

CStandard

Students, faculty and staff can enjoy seasonal flavors and special deals at campus dining spots. Here’s what’s on the menu: 

  • Hen & Steer (Central Campus, Parr Center):
    • BBQ Chicken Flatbread $9.99
    • Corned Beef Reuben Sandwich $8.49
  • Catalyst Coffee Bar (All Locations):
    • Chai Frappe $4.75 for a 12oz

______________________________________________________________________

Food Services Spring Break Hours (March 9-13)

  • Beach and Borough Sandwich Shop at Central and Levine Campuses will be closed.
  • Catalyst Coffee at Cato, Harris, Harper, Levine, and Merancas Campuses will be closed.
  • Cosmos Pizza and Hen & Steer Gastrogrill on Central Campus will be closed.
  • Catalyst Coffee at Central Campus will be open:
    • Mon.-Thu., 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
    • Friday, 8:30 a.m.-noon

Regular hours will resume on Monday, Mar. 16.

Campus Stores Spring Break Hours (March 9-13)

  • Cato – Closed the entire week
  • Central – 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
  • Levine – 10 a.m.-3 p.m

Regular hours will resume on Mon., March 16.

MORE >>>