What’s Special On The Menu At Central Piedmont In March
Students, faculty and staff can enjoy seasonal flavors and special deals at campus dining spots. Here’s what’s on the menu:
- Hen & Steer (Central Campus, Parr Center):
- BBQ Chicken Flatbread $9.99
- Corned Beef Reuben Sandwich $8.49
- Catalyst Coffee Bar (All Locations):
- Chai Frappe $4.75 for a 12oz
______________________________________________________________________
Food Services Spring Break Hours (March 9-13)
- Beach and Borough Sandwich Shop at Central and Levine Campuses will be closed.
- Catalyst Coffee at Cato, Harris, Harper, Levine, and Merancas Campuses will be closed.
- Cosmos Pizza and Hen & Steer Gastrogrill on Central Campus will be closed.
- Catalyst Coffee at Central Campus will be open:
- Mon.-Thu., 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Friday, 8:30 a.m.-noon
Regular hours will resume on Monday, Mar. 16.
Campus Stores Spring Break Hours (March 9-13)
- Cato – Closed the entire week
- Central – 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
- Levine – 10 a.m.-3 p.m
Regular hours will resume on Mon., March 16.