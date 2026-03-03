What’s Special On The Menu At Central Piedmont In March

Students, faculty and staff can enjoy seasonal flavors and special deals at campus dining spots. Here’s what’s on the menu:

Hen & Steer (Central Campus, Parr Center): BBQ Chicken Flatbread $9.99 Corned Beef Reuben Sandwich $8.49

Catalyst Coffee Bar (All Locations): Chai Frappe $4.75 for a 12oz



______________________________________________________________________

Food Services Spring Break Hours (March 9-13)

Beach and Borough Sandwich Shop at Central and Levine Campuses will be closed.

Catalyst Coffee at Cato, Harris, Harper, Levine, and Merancas Campuses will be closed.

Cosmos Pizza and Hen & Steer Gastrogrill on Central Campus will be closed.

Catalyst Coffee at Central Campus will be open: Mon.-Thu., 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday, 8:30 a.m.-noon



Regular hours will resume on Monday, Mar. 16.

Campus Stores Spring Break Hours (March 9-13)

Cato – Closed the entire week

Central – 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Levine – 10 a.m.-3 p.m

Regular hours will resume on Mon., March 16.

MORE >>>