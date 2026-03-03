Charlotte Club Ice Hockey Staples Its Brand On The City

UNC Charlotte Club Ice Hockey celebrated senior night in style, facing App State inside Bojangles Coliseum. The Niners took the ice immediately after the Charlotte Checkers — the Queen City’s American Hockey League team — in an event that further cemented the club’s connection to the city of Charlotte.

“This is our city and we want to do our part in stapling our brand to it,” Sean Roach, graduate student and captain, said. “Ice hockey is a growing and evolving sport and events like this and our annual outdoor game at Truist Park showcase the game and UNC Charlotte.”

The Niners got a full professional hockey experience in this first-of-its-kind collaboration with the Checkers. The club used specialty locker rooms in the arena and saw “Clash at the Coliseum” and the All-in-C plastered on digital signage. As for the on-ice action, the Niners bested their in-state rival Mountaineers 9-3.

“It was a surreal experience that was a great way to end our regular season,” Roach said.

Charlotte Club Ice Hockey has used specialty events to deliver unique experiences to its players and fans while advancing the University’s brand in Uptown. In 2022, the club started an annual outdoor tradition at Truist Park, home of the Charlotte Knights, which has grown into the largest college hockey event in the Southeast.

“My hope for the club going forward is that this upward momentum and trajectory continue,” Roach said. “I hope we continue to push the envelope and come up with new and creative ways to grow our program and the amazing fanbase that supports it.”

