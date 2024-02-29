Charlotte Belk College Of Business Presents 2024 Economic Outlook March 14

UNC Charlotte and the Charlotte Business Journal present 2024 Economic Outlook, a research-backed program providing regional business leaders and owners with the data they need to grow their businesses and navigate towards success in the new year.

Panelists include:

John Connaughton, Professor of Financial Economics – Belk College of Business, who joined the UNC Charlotte faculty in 1978. He is the director of the UNC Charlotte Economic Forecast, which is recognized as the leading source of economic information for North Carolina. Dr. Connaughton has authored economic impact studies that have received widespread attention. His work is frequently quoted in both local and national publications, and his study on the Superconducting Super Collider is cataloged in the United States Library of Congress.

Yongqiang Chu, UNC Charlotte Professor of Real Estate and Urban Economics, is the Director of the Childress Klein Center for Real Estate and Childress Klein Distinguished Professor of Real Estate and Urban Economics and Professor of Finance at the UNC Charlotte Belk College of Business. Chu is the author of the annual State of the Charlotte Housing Market Report Chu conducts research in real estate, corporate finance, and banking. .His research has appeared in many top finance, real estate, and economics journals, including Review of Financial Studies, Journal of Financial Economics, Management Science, Journal of Financial and Quantitative Analysis, Review of Economic Dynamics, and Real Estate Economics.

The 2024 Economic Outlook is:

Thursday, March 14, 2024

7:30am –9:30am

The Dubois Center at UNC Charlotte Center City

