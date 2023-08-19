Charlotte Chancellor Gaber Brings Record Breaking Achievements To UNCC And Inspiring Message At Her Fourth Convocation

Chancellor Sharon L. Gaber’s fourth Convocation speech to UNC Charlotte faculty and staff focused on the University’s amazing strides accomplished during the 2022-23 academic year.

“What’s happening here, collectively or simultaneously, isn’t happening anywhere else, and you are a part of something great,” said Gaber. “This is our time. We are a great University, and we’re only getting stronger to be the university our city and region needs.”

As the University welcomes what it expects is the largest incoming class, Gaber noted Charlotte will focus on three key goals:

Delivering the best education to students while growing enrollments and increasing graduation rates

Accelerating the University’s path to top-tier research status

Growing external support for the institution

