JCSU Faculty And Staff Meet To Review Title III Activities

Faculty and staff gathered at the Hilton Charlotte University Place Hotel in August to discuss Johnson C. Smith University’s numerous Title III activities and how they progressed throughout the 2022-23 academic year.

The year-end review impact presentations followed the successes of 13 activities, which included updating technology for student and employee success, renovating academic facilities, integrating the arts and sciences and supporting research integrity and ethics, among others.

“Our year-end review event is a wonderful opportunity to look at where we’ve been and where we are going,” said Dr. Diane Bowles, vice president of Government Sponsored Programs and Research.

The morning began with a special address from Dr. Valerie Kinloch ’96, the 15th president of Johnson C. Smith University.

