Business Leaders Appointed To Charlotte’s Board Of Trustees

The North Carolina General Assembly has appointed John Bailey ’94 and Larry Shaheen Jr. to UNC Charlotte’s Board of Trustees.

Bailey, a Gaston County business leader, has been reappointed by N.C. House of Representatives Speaker Tim Moore. Shaheen, an attorney from Charlotte, has been appointed by N.C. Senate President Phil Berger. Both will serve four-year terms.

The two join four others who were elected in May to the Board of Trustees by the UNC Board of Governors. Geoff Gray, Hugh McColl Jr. and Michael Smith were appointed, and current trustee Christine Katziff was reappointed. All began terms on July 1.

MORE >>>