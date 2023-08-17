Pfeiffer University Alumnus Awarded Outstanding Alumni

By the 1990s, David Smith ’70, the recipient of this year’s Outstanding Alumni Award, had established himself as a loyal supporter of his alma mater.

He was making regular financial donations to Pfeiffer, hosting gatherings of Pfeiffer alumni at his home in Charlotte, N.C., and staying connected through campus service days. He often rooted for the Falcons at various athletic contests, including those involving the men’s tennis team, on which he played so well in the 1960s that he became a member of the Pfeiffer University Sports Hall of Fame, in 2019.

MORE >>>