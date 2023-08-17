Central Piedmont And U.S. Senator Discuss Workforce Training

Thom Tillis, senior U.S. Senator from North Carolina, visited Central Piedmont Community College’s Central Campus, where he discussed workforce training programs and saw several facilities in which students are gaining high-demand skills.

Central Piedmont President Dr. Kandi Deitemeyer welcomed Sen. Tillis and members of his staff to the college. The group toured Central Piedmont’s machining and computer-integrated machining technology program areas and discussed how students in those programs acquire skills and knowledge that will lead to well-paying, high-growth careers in advanced manufacturing.

