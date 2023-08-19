Popular Charlotte International Festival September 23

Friday, August 18, 2023
The UNC Charlotte International Festival is centered around booths arranged in colorful marketplace style representing the cultures of over 50 nations. The booths are staffed by UNC Charlotte international students and members of Charlotte’s international community and feature art, crafts and costumes from each participating country. Many booths offer international food for sale. Festival entry and parking are free. The International Festival is open to the public. 

