Central Piedmont Student Named 2023 Coca-Cola Leaders of Promise Scholar

Central Piedmont Community College proudly announces that Shawn Abney has been named one of the 213 Phi Theta Kappa members to become a 2023 Coca-Cola Leaders of Promise Scholar. Abney, a distinguished student at the community college, will receive a $1,000 scholarship.

The Coca-Cola Leaders of Promise Scholarship Program is designed to help new Phi Theta Kappa members defray educational expenses while they pursue their associate degrees. This year’s scholars were selected based on scholastic achievement, community service, and leadership potential from nearly 1,100 applications.

