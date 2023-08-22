New Driverless Shuttle Services Six Stops On Charlotte’s Campus

CASSI — the Connected-Autonomous-Shuttle-Supporting-Innovation — is a self-driving shuttle that transports the UNC Charlotte community across campus.

CASSI is an electric, driverless shuttle that seats up to eight passengers and an attendant. It is free for anyone to ride.

The shuttle runs on the Greek Village Line complementing regular weekday Niner Transit service. CASSI stops at six places on campus and can be tracked in real-time on the Passio GO! app.

CASSI is a limited-time, six-month pilot project launched in partnership with the N.C. Department of Transportation (NCDOT) and Beep.

