Charlotte Coach Aaron Fearne Scores Big Again With David Gomez Recruit

Charlotte Men’s Basketball Head Coach Aaron Fearne announced the addition of David Gomez (Sevilla, Spain) (Sevilla, Spain) to the team’s recruiting class for the upcoming season on Wednesday.

The 6-foot-9 forward comes to Charlotte by way of Sevilla, Spain, and the club team, Hestia Menorca, in Spain’s LEB Gold. He averaged 4 points and 3.1 rebounds across 16 minutes per game last season, highlighted by five games in double figures.

Gomez helped represent Spain’s national team in FIBA’s U20 EuroBasket in 2024 and contributed to the team’s first-place finishes at the U19 World Cup in 2023 and the U18 European Championship in 2022.

“David brings a great blend of size and versatility to our roster as a player with a lot of high-level experience already,” Fearne said. “His frame is great, and we think he has a high ceiling as a player that we’re excited to see develop at Charlotte.”

Gomez joins Jarne Elouna Eyenga, Frank Oguche, and fellow Spaniard Raúl Villar (Barcelona, Spain) in Charlotte’s group of incoming, first-year collegiate players.

