Central Piedmont Cosmetology Offers Glowing Seasonal Services

Central Piedmont’s Cosmetology and Natural Hair Care programs are here to help you glow into sweater weather with seasonal services, tips, and treatments.

Summer can dry out your skin, fade your hair, and wear down your self-care habits. Fall is the perfect time to refresh with:

Hydrating facials

Rich, fall hair colors + gloss treatments

E xfoliating skin + hand scrubs

xfoliating skin + hand scrubs Brow and lash shaping or tinting

Fall-toned manicures

Seasonal specials

Book early—appointments fill fast!

Fall Refresh Package – $99

Hydrating facial, hot oil scalp massage, and brow shaping

($140 value – book by Tue, Oct. 15)

Hydrating facial, hot oil scalp massage, and brow shaping ($140 value – book by Tue, Oct. 15) Enzyme Facial – $75

A limited-edition antioxidant treatment with serious fall vibes

A limited-edition antioxidant treatment with serious fall vibes Deep Conditioning Blowout – $45

Smooth, shiny hair to take you from class to cozy

Add-on upgrades

Warm Paraffin Hand Treatment – $10

Hot Oil Scalp Massage – $15

Pumpkin Spice Latte Foot Soak – $20

Book now!

Call 704-330-5455 or email Kathy Pate or Christian Rogers to schedule your appointment. Additional information can be found here.

Get pampered, stay polished, and fall into beauty this season.

MORE >>>