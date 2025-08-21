Central Piedmont Cosmetology Offers Glowing Seasonal Services
Central Piedmont’s Cosmetology and Natural Hair Care programs are here to help you glow into sweater weather with seasonal services, tips, and treatments.
Summer can dry out your skin, fade your hair, and wear down your self-care habits. Fall is the perfect time to refresh with:
- Hydrating facials
- Rich, fall hair colors + gloss treatments
- Exfoliating skin + hand scrubs
- Brow and lash shaping or tinting
- Fall-toned manicures
Seasonal specials
Book early—appointments fill fast!
- Fall Refresh Package – $99
Hydrating facial, hot oil scalp massage, and brow shaping
($140 value – book by Tue, Oct. 15)
- Enzyme Facial – $75
A limited-edition antioxidant treatment with serious fall vibes
- Deep Conditioning Blowout – $45
Smooth, shiny hair to take you from class to cozy
Add-on upgrades
- Warm Paraffin Hand Treatment – $10
- Hot Oil Scalp Massage – $15
- Pumpkin Spice Latte Foot Soak – $20
Book now!
Call 704-330-5455 or email Kathy Pate or Christian Rogers to schedule your appointment. Additional information can be found here.
Get pampered, stay polished, and fall into beauty this season.