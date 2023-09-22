Charlotte Faculty Selected For The 2023 Power 100 List

UNC Charlotte faculty members Brittany Anderson, Janaki Gooty, Tehia Starker Glass and John Tobias ’94 are among the top 100 “power players” helping to build a more diverse, inclusive Queen City. The Charlotte Business Journal named the four to its 2023 Power 100 list of the regions’ diversity, equity and inclusion leaders.

Anderson is an assistant professor of urban education in the Department of Middle, Secondary and K-12 Education in the Cato College of Education, and Glass is a professor of elementary education and educational psychology and assistant dean for inclusive excellence in the Cato College. Gooty is a professor of management and director of the MBA program in the Belk College of Business, and Tobias is an ESPN statistician and sports analytics professor in the School of Data Science.

