Friday, August 16 2024 at 9:00 AM EDT to

Friday, August 16 2024 at 11:30 AM EDT

All doctoral students are highly encouraged to join our in-person orientation. The doctoral journey involves unique challenges that undergraduate or even master’s students don’t typically encounter. Therefore, we’ve chosen the morning’s topics with your success in mind, plus we’ve made sure you’ll get opportunities to meet other incoming students.

Register Here

MORE >>>