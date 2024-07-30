3 Keys To A Great Start At Central Piedmont Aug 5 And Aug 8
Ready to crush your first semester at Central Piedmont Community College? Join our 30-minute virtual sessions designed for new students like you, and we’ll cover all the basics to make your college journey smoother.
What’s On the Agenda:
- How to Read a Class Syllabus: Decode your course requirements.
- Navigating Brightspace: Master our online learning platform.
- Purchasing Textbooks with Financial Aid: Learn how to snag your books using financial aid.
When and Where:
- All sessions are online via Microsoft Teams. Here are the dates and times:
- Mon., Aug. 5, 12:30 – 1 p.m.
- Join this session
- Thurs., Aug. 8, 6 – 6:30 p.m.
- Join this session
These sessions are quick, super helpful, and the perfect way to kick off your semester with confidence.