3 Keys To A Great Start At Central Piedmont Aug 5 And Aug 8

Ready to crush your first semester at Central Piedmont Community College? Join our 30-minute virtual sessions designed for new students like you, and we’ll cover all the basics to make your college journey smoother.

What’s On the Agenda:

How to Read a Class Syllabus: Decode your course requirements.

Navigating Brightspace: Master our online learning platform.

Purchasing Textbooks with Financial Aid: Learn how to snag your books using financial aid.

When and Where:

All sessions are online via Microsoft Teams. Here are the dates and times:

Mon., Aug. 5, 12:30 – 1 p.m.

Join this session

Thurs., Aug. 8, 6 – 6:30 p.m.

Join this session

These sessions are quick, super helpful, and the perfect way to kick off your semester with confidence.

