Johnson C Smith University is pleased to announce our Fall 2024 Career & Hiring Fair. This talent showcase is a premier diversity recruiting and interviewing event, attracting students from various majors around the university to engage with over 70 employers for internship and employment opportunities.

Fall 2024 Johnson C Smith University Career & Hiring Fair

Thursday, September 19, 2024

Campus Location: Jack S. Brayboy Gymnasium

Time: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

