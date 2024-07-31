Charlotte Jamil Niner Student Pantry Wednesday August 6
Date and Time:
Wednesday, August 6 2024 at 1:00 PM EDT to
Wednesday, August 6 2024 at 3:00 PM EDT
Location:
Jamil Niner Student Pantry
1224 John Kirk Dr, Charlotte, NC 28262
The Jamil Niner Student Pantry supports UNC Charlotte undergraduate and graduate students experiencing food insecurity. By volunteering, you will collaborate with the pantry’s student leadership team to provide healthy, culturally appropriate, and emergency food supplies to students on campus. Please wear closed-toe shoes, enter through the front door, and check in as a volunteer. If you cannot stay for the entire shift or have any questions, please email ninerpantry@charlotte.edu before signing up.
This volunteer day is dedicated to readying the pantry for the upcoming semester, and there will be no shoppers. There is no limit to the number of volunteers who can participate. During this shift, volunteers will be completing tasks related to:
- Organizing and labeling storage areas
- Stocking and sorting supplies
- Deep cleaning of all facilities
Your efforts will directly contribute to a vital resource for our campus community. Thank you for your support!