Charlotte Jamil Niner Student Pantry Wednesday August 6

Date and Time:

Wednesday, August 6 2024 at 1:00 PM EDT to

Wednesday, August 6 2024 at 3:00 PM EDT

Location:

Jamil Niner Student Pantry

1224 John Kirk Dr, Charlotte, NC 28262

The Jamil Niner Student Pantry supports UNC Charlotte undergraduate and graduate students experiencing food insecurity. By volunteering, you will collaborate with the pantry’s student leadership team to provide healthy, culturally appropriate, and emergency food supplies to students on campus. Please wear closed-toe shoes, enter through the front door, and check in as a volunteer. If you cannot stay for the entire shift or have any questions, please email ninerpantry@charlotte.edu before signing up.

This volunteer day is dedicated to readying the pantry for the upcoming semester, and there will be no shoppers. There is no limit to the number of volunteers who can participate. During this shift, volunteers will be completing tasks related to:

Organizing and labeling storage areas

Stocking and sorting supplies

Deep cleaning of all facilities

Your efforts will directly contribute to a vital resource for our campus community. Thank you for your support!

