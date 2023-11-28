Charlotte Jazz Ensemble Nov 28

The UNC Charlotte Department of Music presents the UNC Charlotte Jazz Ensemble, under the direction of Dr. Will Campbell, and the Jazz Quintet, under the direction of Troy Conn, in music by Thad Jones, Pat Metheny, Hank Mobley, Qunicy Jones, and more. See the program here.

Tickets are $8 for the general public. CoAA Faculty and staff and CoAA students are eligible for free tickets to this performance. Please log into your Niner account in the ticketing system to redeem.

November 28, 2023 – 7:30 PM

Anne R. Belk Theater

