Charlotte Symphonic Band And Wind Ensemble Nov 29

The UNC Charlotte Department of Music presents the UNC Charlotte Symphonic Band, under director Dr. Brian Taylor, and the Wind Ensemble, under the direction of Dr. Hunter Kopczynski. Special guest Associate Professor of Clarinet Jessica Lindsey joins the Wind Ensemble to perform Amanda Harberg’s Clarinet Concerto.

See the program here.

Tickets are $8 for the general public. CoAA Faculty and staff and CoAA students are eligible for free tickets to this performance. Please log into your Niner account in the ticketing system to redeem.

November 29, 2023 – 7:30 PM

Anne R. Belk Theater

MORE >>>