September Is National Recovery Month At Central Piedmont

This month, Central Piedmont Community College celebrates the strength and resilience of those in recovery. Did you know that over 21 million Americans are in recovery from substance use disorders? Among them are 600,000 college students across the nation who proudly identify as being in recovery.

Here’s how you can support recovery:

Educate yourself about addiction

Dispel myths and stigmas around addiction

Advocate for change and understanding

Counseling Services Are Here to Help!

Central Piedmont’s Department of Counseling Services offers mental and emotional support for all enrolled students. Whether you’re on campus or need virtual support, they’re here for you.

Connect Today: 704-330-6420 | counseling@cpcc.edu

Together, we can raise awareness and show support for those on their recovery journey!

MORE >>>