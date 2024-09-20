Queens University’s McColl MBA Program Redesigned

More than 700 people joined Queens University’s McColl School of Business to celebrate the launch of its redesigned McColl MBA Program at an event featuring Charlotte legend and namesake, Hugh McColl Jr. The former chairman and CEO of Bank of America shared insights into his remarkable career and the core principles that guided his journey.

“Mr. McColl recognized the importance of Queens, Charlotte’s most historic institution of higher education, in his vision to build a first-class city with a sustainable talent pipeline,” said Queens University President Dan Lugo. “He has always championed that an investment in Queens is an investment in Charlotte and his legacy lives on in the name of our McColl School of Business – a school that has cultivated an enormous amount of business talent and launched many of the top leaders in our region for more than thirty years.”

McColl reflected on his role in shaping the school. “The goals for the McColl School of Business have always been the same: to provide students with an education that is relevant to the times, respected within the industry, and rewarding for graduates,” he said. “These goals remain unchanged.”

Denise Rotondo, Ph.D., dean of the McColl School of Business, shared her enthusiasm about the McColl MBA, a dynamic program tailored to meet the evolving needs of Charlotte’s professional community.

“While staying true to our core strengths, we have developed the region’s most customizable MBA, designed to deliver exactly what is needed by a student population who has never bought a product or service they could not customize,” she said. “By offering unparalleled flexibility, networking opportunities, and a strong leadership focus inspired by Mr. McColl, we’re empowering our students to accelerate their careers.”

With multiple start dates and eight specialized tracks, including Executive Coaching and Entrepreneurship, the program provides the customization and depth required to excel in today’s complex business world.

Bank of America Charlotte President Kieth Cockrell provided remarks before McColl took the stage for a dynamic discussion with Will Sparks, Ph.D., the Dennis Thompson Chair & Professor of Leadership at the McColl School.

“Mr. McColl continues to inspire this community and galvanize younger generations,” said Cockrell. “His vision not only modernized the financial industry but also his innovative leadership shaped this region into a dynamic market where we are able to create socio-economic opportunities for our citizens to prosper. We’re thrilled to support the McColl School of Business which is providing opportunities for the leaders of tomorrow.”

Sitting across from Sparks, McColl reflected on the values instilled in him by his family and the lessons learned during his time as a United States Marine. “I’ve always been very lucky to work with really terrific people,” he said. “My philosophy of business has always been that if you take care of your people, they’ll take care of the customers, and ultimately that’s what I’ve believed is the best way to run a business.”

As McColl departed the stage, Rotondo made one final address to the audience, “We believe a McColl MBA has the power to launch careers that transform lives and contribute to a better Charlotte region, allowing us to reap the rewards of their competence, character, and commitment in the years to come.”

