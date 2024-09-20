Charlotte Basketball Tips Off 2024-25 With Niner Jam Basketball Event Oct 17

Charlotte Basketball is set to tip off the 2024-25 season with the Niner Jam Basketball Tip-Off event on Thursday, Oct. 17.

The second annual Niner Jam Tip-Off will return to the outdoor courts at the University Recreation Center (UREC) and starts at 7 p.m., with a fan tailgate, followed by programming at 8 p.m.

LIVE AND OUTSIDE

Hear from Head Coaches Aaron Fearne and Tomekia Reed and be introduced to this year’s rosters. The night will include performances by the Charlotte Spirit Squad and a 3v3 Tournament featuring student teams.

STUDENT SIGN-UP

Students interested in signing up their organization to participate in the 3v3 tournament can do so by filling out the signup form, HERE, or by emailing Parker Stone (pstone9@charlotte.edu).Students must be affiliated with a campus organization to register for the tournament and only 1 club basketball player can participate per team.

TICKET INFORMATION

Admission is free for all. Standing room-only space for fans inside the UREC outdoor court will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Lawn seating will be available on the hill surrounding the court.

TEAM PREVIEW

This will be an exclusive opportunity for fans to see our teams before the start of the regular season. The men’s team will open the season in a home exhibition versus Georgia on Saturday, Oct. 19, and the women’s team will play their home opener on Monday, Nov. 4 at 5:30 p.m. against Presbyterian.

Season tickets are available now for all fans to purchase HERE.

