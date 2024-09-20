Charlotte Engineer Dalton Espaillat Celebrated In The Power 100 List

The Charlotte Business Journal has dropped its 2024 Power 100 List which includes Niner Engineer Dalton Espaillat ‘07, founder and CEO of Raydal Hospitality. The list celebrates the Charlotte region’s top innovators, and Espaillat is among several UNC Charlotte administrators, faculty, alumni and board members.

Espaillat, a civil engineering graduate, is celebrated for his approach to developing restaurants that tell the story of his culture. The CBJ recognition points to his concepts that draw inspiration from his heritage, including Sabor, Three Amigos, La Caseta and most recently MaBí.

A construction project manager turned hospitality executive, Espaillat demonstrates the entrepreneurial mindset and innovative spirit that students gain from immersive, experiential learning at the William States Lee College of Engineering. Problem solving skills are baked into the curriculum at Charlotte, allowing graduates to become successful at a broad variety of sectors, each with their own set of challenges.

Espaillat, and all honorees, will be celebrated at a Charlotte Business Journal reception on Sept. 26.

