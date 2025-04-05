Jewell Hoover Appointed to JCSU College of Business and Professional Studies Dean’s Executive Advisory Board

Johnson C. Smith University (JCSU) is pleased to announce the appointment of Jewell Hoover to the College of Business and Professional Studies Dean’s Executive Advisory Board (DEAB), effective April 1, 2025.

Jewell Hoover brings a wealth of experience and a distinguished career to the DEAB. Hoover’s career culminated in her role as U.S. Deputy Comptroller of the Currency for the Western District, where she oversaw all national banks from Missouri to California, plus Alaska and Hawaii. Her financial acumen is described as “second to none.” She is a graduate of West Virginia State College with a B.S. in Business Education and a M.A. from the West Virginia College of Graduate Studies.

Throughout her career, Hoover has demonstrated a commitment to community and leadership. Most recently, she served as chair of the Foundation for The Carolina’s Board of Directors, the first Black woman to hold that title, where she played a crucial role in directing resources to address community needs, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We are honored to welcome Jewell Hoover to the Dean’s Executive Advisory Board,” said Dr. Alphonso Ogbuehi, Dean of the College of Business and Professional Studies at JCSU. “Her exceptional leadership and extensive experience in the financial services sector will be invaluable as we continue to enhance our programs and prepare our students for success. Her commitment to community aligns perfectly with the values of Johnson C. Smith University.”

The Dean’s Executive Advisory Board plays a critical role in supporting the College of Business and Professional Studies by providing professional advice, serving as a liaison with the business community, fostering support for the College, and promoting its positive image.

