JCSU Athletics Accepting Nominations For 2025 Class Of The JCSU Athletics Hall Of Fame

The Johnson C. Smith University Department of Athletics is now accepting nominations for the 2025 Class of the JCSU Athletics Hall of Fame.

The purpose and aim of the Johnson C. Smith University Athletics Hall of Fame is to recognize and honor those persons whose outstanding contributions have enriched the athletics program of Johnson C. Smith University and to provide an enduring memorial and preserve for posterity the memories of those persons whose endeavors brought fame and positive recognition to the University.

Nominations are open for former student-athletes, coaches and administrators and other individuals who have made significant contributions to JCSU athletics.

Eligible individuals who were nominated for the 2023 and 2024 Hall of Fame classes will remain on the ballot and do not require a new nomination.

The deadline for nominations is May 30, 2025.

Nominations can be made by filling out the online form by clicking here or by visiting GoldenBullSports.com Hall of Fame link.

