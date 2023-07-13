JCSU Creates Dean’s Executive Advisory Board For Business and Professional Studies

Johnson C. Smith University’s College of Business and Professional Studies has formed a Dean’s Executive Advisory Board to ensure the program offerings remain relevant to the industry.

“It is with much delight that we introduce the founding members of the Dean’s Executive Advisory Board for the College of Business and Professional Studies at JCSU” said Dr. Alphonso O. Ogbuehi, dean of the college. “We are privileged to have these individuals who have offered to volunteer their time, talent and treasure to help us build and grow an outstanding program.”

The board will consist of a maximum of 25 members at a time who are senior-level business owners, executives and community leaders. These leaders will hold quarterly meetings during which they will discuss how the college can strengthen its ties with the business community and bring more awareness to the college and JCSU students.

