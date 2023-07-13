Gaston College Partners In Program To Land Jobs For Students in 911 Communications

Gaston College and Richmond Community College have announced a joint 911 Communications and Operations curriculum that will allow students at Gaston College to complete the program’s courses online at Richmond Community College. This exciting new collaboration between the two colleges will enrich the students’ education and pave the way for them to potentially land jobs in various emergency dispatch organizations in the future.

“This is a unique step for Gaston College as Richmond Community College is actually the first college to offer a 911 Communications and Operations curriculum in North Carolina. I know our students will benefit greatly from the knowledge and insights gained while taking these courses,” said Gaston College President Dr. John Hauser.

