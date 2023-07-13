Charlotte 49ers Set New Record In 2023 Major League Baseball Draft

Four Charlotte 49ers were taken in the 2023 MLB Draft this week, matching the most 49ers that have ever been taken in one edition of the yearly event. And the first time Charlotte’s baseball program has had four players taken in the first 20 rounds of any draft.



There was a run on CLT players early on day two of the draft on Monday (July 10), with three Niners going in a span of 32 picks. Right-handed pitcher Wyatt Hudepohl started the stretch of Green and White on the board when he was taken 123rd overall in the fourth round by the New York Mets. Cam Fisher was taken just eight picks later by the Houston Astros with the 131st pick – the final pick of the fourth round.



Jake Cunningham was selected midway through the fifth round, going 154th overall to the Baltimore Orioles – representing the eighth Charlotte player the Orioles have drafted in CLT baseball history. The fourth and final 49er selected this summer came on day three of the draft on Tuesday (July 11) when Donye Evans was selected 470th overall in the 16th round by the Detroit Tigers.

