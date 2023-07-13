Charlotte Track & Field Star Breaks Outdoor School Record At USATF

Charlotte’s Maya Singletary broke her own outdoor school record in the 400m in the first round of the event at the USATF Championships. Singletary’s performance in the first round earned her an appearance in the semifinals. Singletary performed well, but just missed out on earning a berth in the final of the 400m with and finished in 12th place overall. She was one of three Niners who made the trip out to Hayward Field. Andrew Mallo competed in the 800m at the USATF U-20 Championships on Friday, while Jordan Reece ran in the 400m in the U-20 Championships on Saturday.

